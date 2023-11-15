NBA suspends Draymond five games for role in Warriors-Wolves fight

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for five games.

The NBA announced Wednesday it is suspending Green for five games without pay for his role in the scuffle between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the suspension.

The league cited Green was suspended for "an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner." The NBA announced the length of Green's five-game suspension was based in part on the forward's history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Less than two minutes into Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Golden State guard Klay Thompson and Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels began grabbing and shoving each other back and forth down the court after a Timberwolves possession.

Other players raced into the brouhaha to defend their respective teammate. At one point, Green held Gobert in a headlock as officials tried to separate the two teams. McDaniels ripped Thompson’s jersey.

Thompson and McDaniels were ejected and assessed a technical foul, while Green was ejected and given a Flagrant 2 foul. Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert were fined $25,000 apiece for their roles in the brouhaha but weren't suspended.

Green's five-game unpaid suspension will cost him $769,970.

The Warriors' next five opponents are the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice; Nov. 16 and Nov. 18), Houston Rockets (Nov. 20), Phoenix Suns (Nov. 22) and San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 24).

Green will be eligible to play again Nov. 28 for an In-Season Tournament matchup against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

