How Steph served as model for Florida guard Clayton's game

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. isn’t shy about admitting Steph Curry's impact on his playing style.

Fresh off a stellar performance in the NCAA Tournament, the 22-year-old gave his thoughts on being compared to the Warriors guard and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

“It’s a little crazy to me just to hear that for me personally,” Clayton Jr. said Friday on ESPN’s "First Take." “Those are two of the greats, and I’ve got a long way to go before I even get close to that. I’m just thankful for the recognition.”

"[Steph Curry], Jamal Murray ... I just try to take bits and pieces from different players' games." 📈



Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. on winning the national championship and who he models his game after 👀 pic.twitter.com/KqW518ZV2u — First Take (@FirstTake) April 11, 2025

Clayton Jr. then was asked if there was someone in particular that he modeled his game after.

“You obviously hear Steph Curry, Jamal Murray, multiple guys,” Clayton Jr. explained. “I just try to take bits and pieces of other players’ games.”

The young guard got hot at just the right time, helping Florida win its third NCAA championship in men’s basketball and winning Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. Between his elite shot-making ability and sound defense, Clayton Jr. now is expected to be a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

Based on his recent heroics, Curry comparisons are expected to continue as the 22-year-old starts to make a name for himself in the NBA.

