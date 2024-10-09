How Warriors rookie Post leans on Draymond after earning his respect

SAN FRANCISCO – Views of palm trees and sunshine, surrounded by the sound of water splashing into the sand and flowing back to the ocean radiated around the Warriors’ training camp in Hawaii. There were occasional bouts of tropical rain, and a handful of texts from Draymond Green to rookie Quinten Post too.

'What’s up rook? I need some waters brought to my room,' one text read. Green also makes sure Post knows after games the veterans need a towel waiting for them. The 24-year-old from the Netherlands spent five years in college – two at Mississippi State and three at Boston College – where he became an All-ACC Player before becoming the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, taken by the Warriors.

Now, the 7-footer is happily taking rookie duties in stride while being mentored closely by a 34-year-old Green who is entering his 13th season with the Warriors, absorbing every word on and off the court.

“He’s just a great dude, man,” Post said Tuesday about Green after Warriors practice. “That’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks. I came in and Draymond, obviously he has a reputation, but man, nothing but good things to say about him.

“He talks to me every practice. Not just me, but to all the young guys. He’s really been a leader for me and for us. It’s been great building a relationship with him. He’s really helped me out.”

The Warriors on the morning of this year’s inaugural two-day draft first sent the No. 52 overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire shooting guard Lindy Waters III, a move that already is paying dividends with the newcomers’ game-winning 3-pointer in Golden State’s preseason opener. General manager Mike Dunleavy then reacquired the draft rights to the No. 52 pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, via the Thunder, to add the stretch center.

Post was a bit of a surprise pick by the Warriors. He flew mainly under the radar, as most picks near the end of the second round do. What he brings does make plenty of sense for the Warriors from a roster standpoint.

Finally signed to a two-way contract on Sept. 26, Post is the tallest player on the Warriors’ roster, and perhaps one of their more natural shooters from long distance. He made 43.1 percent of his threes his last season for Boston College, and shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range the year before. The big man also grabbed a career-high 8.1 rebounds per game as a graduate senior, and his 1.7 blocks per game that season finished second in the ACC.

Once Post and Green shared the court for the first time at Chase Center, the rookie quickly found a new fan. Behind the scenes, Green has shared his fondness for the Warriors’ brass, and he spoke highly about Post when asked in Hawaii during training camp.

“I like him a lot,” Green said. “He can shoot the ball. He’s super physical. He seeks contact on both sides of the floor, which is not always common in this league today. I like Quinten.

“He’s smart, he talks. He’s one of the guys I’m more impressed with, not just the start of camp but playing a couple times with him in the offseason, seeing him in Vegas, I’m impressed with him.”

Nerves caught up to Post in his preseason debut, and he admits it’s an adjustment going from playing over 30 minutes a game in college to being ready at any spur of the moment while trying to prove yourself with a few minutes of playing time. Speed of the game and spacing were the two biggest differences he felt going against the LA Clippers as opposed to facing Florida State, Duke or Syracuse.

Post first entered the game with two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ eventual 91-90 win. He missed all three of his 3-pointers and finished 1-of-7 shooting for two points and three rebounds in 10 minutes. Though his goal is to crack the rotation as soon as he can, Post is expected to spend a lot of time in the G League, first soaking up as much wisdom from Green and the Warriors’ veterans as he can.

“Just learning,” Post says of his biggest goal. “What happens, happens. I want to crack the rotation at some point. It might take some time, it might not. We’ll have to see. I’m just trying to take it day by day and learn every day.”

If it’s a conversation at Chase Center, or a text when he’s in Santa Cruz, Post knows he already can rely on life and basketball advice from Green after rapidly earning his respect, even if a few rookie reminders are included.

