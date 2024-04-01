NBA play-in box: A look at Warriors' standing, week ahead

Upon conclusion of relevant games through Friday, April 12, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide an at-a-glance look at the NBA teams in and around the Western Conference play-in tournament box.

These “standings” will run from sixth place through 11th – until the sixth- and 11th-place teams are excluded from the four-team play-in box.

Here is where things stand through Sunday night's slate of games:

Sixth (final guaranteed playoff berth): Pelicans (45-29), seven games behind first place). Sunday: Did not play. Next two: Monday vs. Suns (43-31), Wednesday vs. Magic (43-31).

Seventh: Kings (43-31, two games behind Pelicans). Sunday: 127-106 home win over Jazz. Next two: Tuesday vs. Clippers (47-27), Thursday at Knicks (44-30).

Eighth: Suns (43-31, two games behind Pelicans). Sunday: Did not play. Next two: Monday at Pelicans (45-29), Wednesday vs. Cavaliers (45-30).

Ninth: Lakers (42-33, 3.5 games behind Pelicans). Sunday: 116-104 win at Brooklyn. Next two: Tuesday at Raptors (23-51), Wednesday at Wizards (14-61).

10th: Warriors (40-34, five games behind Pelicans). Sunday: 117-113 win at San Antonio: Next two: Tuesday vs. Mavericks (45-29), Thursday at Rockets (38-36).

11th: Rockets (38-36, seven games behind Pelicans). Sunday: 125-107 loss to fifth-place Mavericks. Next two: Tuesday at Timberwolves (51-23), Thursday vs. Warriors (40-34).

