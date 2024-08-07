Report: Steph, Draymond don't want final say in big Warriors moves

The Warriors organization for years now has run around its superstar, Steph Curry.

But the amount of power Curry holds -- or wants to hold -- when it comes to major front-office decisions that impact the roster is something the 36-year-old vet, along with fellow team leader and Warriors forward Draymond Green, has chosen to take a backseat on.

Curry, Green and the Warriors have "struck a balance" as to how involved the stars want to be in the organization's big decisions, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Wednesday, citing sources, adding neither Curry not Green want to be "final decision-makers" regarding roster moves or transactions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Golden State's veteran leaders don't want the final say, they still want to be consulted, Andrews added.

"Steph has said, 'Look, I do not want to be making those decisions. It puts me in a different spot than all of my teammates. I do not want that,' " a source told ESPN.

The Warriors have experienced no shortage of change this offseason, with the biggest adjustment coming from the loss of Klay Thompson, who joined the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade deal that marked the end of an era in Golden State.

Before Thompson made his decision to leave the Bay after 13 seasons, he asked Curry and Green not to go to ownership on his behalf and push the front office to plead his case on a new contract extension.

They did -- for the most part.

Curry admitted to The Athletic's Sam Amick he told the Warriors' brass "we want Klay back," but at that time, understood a Warriors divorce was inevitable.

Since the emotional parting, Golden State has added a few key additions to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, including De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.

While the offseason isn't over, Curry and Green said they are excited about the moves the Warriors have made so far this summer, Andrews reported, citing sources, as they push to climb back atop the Western Conference ladder.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast