When Warriors reportedly accepted Markkanen trade fate

Warriors trade target Lauri Markkanen reportedly isn't going anywhere, ending leaguewide speculation of a potential blockbuster trade elsewhere.

Golden State was among "several serious suitors" interested in the All-Star forward, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

Talks between the Jazz and Warriors heightened in early July, The Athletic reported, but after weeks of negotiations, things became "sporadic" and in the last several days, the latter was aware that a Markkanen long-term extension in Utah was inevitable.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Markkanen will agree to and sign a long-term extension with the Jazz on Wednesday or later, The Athletic reported, after no team met Utah's enormous asking price for its centerpiece forward.

The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, The Athletic reported, centered around 22-year-old guard Moses Moody, multiple first-round draft picks, pick swaps and second-rounders. The Jazz wanted second-year guard Brandin Podziemski in any theoretical deal, but the Warriors were "protective" of their 2023 first-round pick in talks with the Jazz and other teams in trade proposals.

Opposing teams began to understand the only way Utah would consider a trade was if it was overwhelming, and in the end, nothing moved the needle for the Jazz, and the Finnish forward will remain in the Beehive State.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast