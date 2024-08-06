Report: Markkanen expected to sign Jazz deal, ending Warriors' trade effort

Lauri Markkanen will not suit up for the Warriors this season.

After weeks of reports connecting the 7-foot forward to Golden State in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, the Finnish big man is expected to agree to and sign a long-term contract extension with Utah on Wednesday or later, eliminating any chance of him being traded, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater reported Tuesday morning, citing sources.

JUST IN: NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz are expected to agree to a massive long-term contract extension and sign Wednesday or later, making him untradeable for entire 2024-25, sources tell me, @Tjonesonthenba, @anthonyVslater.



Details: https://t.co/g4ioZvcaix — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2024

Tuesday was the deadline for Markkanen to sign an extension and still be eligible to be traded at any point before and during the 2024-25 NBA season leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

And now with Markkanen set to sign a long-term deal with Utah after the trade eligibility deadline, any dreams Dub Nation had of acquiring the sharpshooter are gone.

The Athletic also reported, citing league sources, that Markkanen's deal is projected to be for five years and upwards of $200 million, keeping him under contract with Utah through 2029.

Golden State, the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings were among the most serious suitors who discussed a Markkanen trade with the Jazz in recent weeks, The Athletic reported.

However, neither of the three Western Conference teams were able to pry Markkanen away from the Jazz before Tuesday's deadline.

