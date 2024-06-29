Report: Klay ‘determined' to leave Warriors in NBA free agency

It appears imminent that four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson won't be back with the Warriors next season.

Golden State is "preparing to lose" the franchise icon in NBA free agency, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Saturday, citing league sources, adding that Thompson is "determined" to find a new home with a different team in the league.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in free agency, an expected parting of ways between a legendary dynasty and a legacy player, league sources say.



Thompson officially will become a free agent Sunday, and several teams are rumored to have interest in the Splash Brother who helped bring four Larry O'Brien trophies to the Bay.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks all are expected to be strong suitors for Thompson, Charania and Slater reported, citing league sources, also noting there are "multiple" other interested teams with the salary-cap space to sign him.

The shooting guard and the Warriors have "had close to no communication" about a contract extension in the last two weeks, Charania and Slater also reported, citing league sources, and Thompson isn't expected to return to Golden State for his 14th NBA season.

The Warriors reportedly were interested in trading for Paul George over re-signing Thompson, but that plan fell through Saturday after the Clippers star reportedly opted out of his contract with Los Angeles to become a free agent.

Per Charania and Slater, the Warriors have not made Thompson an offer this offseason, and the franchise icon "isn't expected to be there waiting" if and when Golden State circles back to him, as his side views the team's interest in a reunion as "disingenuous." Charania and Slater reported, citing league sources, that Thompson never felt Warriors management reciprocated his love in terms of his firm place with the team, and Golden State is "open" to participating in a sign-and-trade with him.

While plenty can happen between now and the start of free agency, things aren't looking good for members of Dub Nation who would love to see Thompson return.

