Report: Some Warriors coaches uncertain Kuminga can fit at small forward

The NBA world continues to patiently await a true breakout and potentially All-Star season from young Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

So are the Warriors.

How that looks, however, is being questioned by some inside the building, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported.

Golden State still is experimenting with Kuminga at both small and power forward, but with Draymond Green primarily filling that role at the four but sometimes playing center during the team's "small-ball" lineups, that presents the unknown for Kuminga.

"If Green starts as a power forward, the only spot for Kuminga would be the small forward," Andrews wrote. "However, there is uncertainty from some coaches if the fourth-year player can be comfortable at the three with this group."

Kuminga played 96 percent of his minutes at the four last season, Andrews wrote, citing Cleaning the Glass.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played Kuminga at the three alongside Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis during Golden State's preseason opener but said the group was "not great." However, Kerr and his staff still have a desire to make that combination work.

Kuminga averaged a career-high 16.1 points last season on 52.9 percent shooting, with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assits in 26.3 minutes played through 74 games (46 starts). There was a two-month stretch toward the end of the season where he proved he could be Golden State's second scorer behind Steph Curry, averaging 19.1 points in that span.

During that stretch, Kuminga was the power forward with Andrew Wiggins at the three and Green at center.

Despite his success at the four, Kuminga believes he's a small forward -- not a power forward -- but is willing to fill any role the team needs him to.

“I’ve been on this team for three years. There is never a position I haven’t played on this team, so that isn’t really my biggest concern,” Kuminga said earlier this month after the first day of Warriors training camp in Hawaii. “At the end of the day I know I’m a small forward and I can play at the highest level. But just going forward, it’s all about what the team wants you to do for them to win, to help them win.

“It don’t matter. Small forward or whatever, I’m just going to get better at it.”

With an offseason full of change for the Warriors, the only certainty in the lineup, per Steve Kerr, is Curry and Green. Everything else is fair game. Golden State wants Kuminga to be a part of its success, but the position in which he does so remains up in the air.

