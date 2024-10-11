Kerr, Dunleavy outline hopes for Kuminga in fourth NBA season

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and coach Steve Kerr believe big things are in store for Jonathan Kuminga this season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, Kerr was asked what he believes a good season for Kuminga would look like.

“Being a two-way player, he has the ability to be a lockdown defender," Kerr told Burke. "He’s been good on-ball. Needs to be better off the ball. Rebounding. Transition defense. We were very poor on transition defense last year. Putting that on all of our guys”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season after expressing frustration with his place in Kerr's rotations early in the season. When asked by Burke if he thought Kuminga could be a full-time starter, the Golden State coach was noncommittal

“Everybody has to be ready to go this year,” Kerr told Burke. “There are spots available. I’m not guaranteeing anything to anybody except Steph, Draymond, probably. We have to discover our team. I’m creating competition.”

With Klay Thompson departing for the Dallas Mavericks over the summer, Golden State has a gaping offensive hole behind Curry and Kuminga has the potential to slot into that role as the No. 2 option.

While there were rumors leading up to last season's NBA trade deadline and into the offseason that the Warriors potentially could trade Kuminga, Dunleavy was unwilling to give up his budding superstar.

“You have to build from within,” Dunleavy said. “The guys you draft and develop, they can be really good. So for us to give up on him or any other young players, it would have to be a ‘Wow’ deal.

“We see his growth and trajectory being really, really high. We drafted him. We put a lot of effort, hours and work in with him. And so I think just to move off of players or upgrade is not always the right answer. We’re going to follow the path that has always worked. We think Jonathan is going to have a great year.”

Kuminga made huge improvements during his third NBA season, developing into a reliable double-digit scoring threat, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Dunleavy still would like to see a bit more from the 22-year-old. “[I want him to continue] to get comfortable with what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” Dunleavy added.

The pieces are in place for this new-look Golden State team to be a factor in the Western Conference, but Kuminga will need to continue his improvement. Given his natural basketball ability and his young age, it’s possible this could be the year he fully breaks out.

Kerr and Dunleavy seem to think so, and the youngster will get his chance when the NBA season officially starts on Oct. 23.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast