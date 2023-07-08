Source: Saric, Warriors agree to one-year contract

The Warriors have added more size and shooting to their bench.

Free agent forward Dario Šarić and Golden State have agreed to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 NBA season, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on Saturday.

Confirmed: Dario Sarić is on his way to the Bay. Took longer than initially anticipated, but Warriors secure the big man they wanted. ESPN's Woj first. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) July 8, 2023

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, citing agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball.

Sources told Poole and NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson last week a Šarić-to-Warriors deal in free agency was "likely" and could be a "done deal" as the team seeks win-now veteran players.

Šarić fills several Warriors needs thanks to his 6-foot-10 stature and and his shooting abilities, having made 39 percent of his 3-point attempts in 57 games last season between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A former 2014 first-round draft pick, Šarić made his NBA debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-17. In six seasons with Philly, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saric has averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 413 games.

Šarić was a starter early in his career, though he has come off the bench in 91 of his 107 games played over his last two NBA seasons (2020-21, 2022-23) and missed the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury. He is fully recovered from the injury, per Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old will join former Suns teammate Chris Paul on the Warriors, who played together during all of Paul's three seasons in Phoenix, and adds to a list of Golden State free agency grabs that includes guard Cory Joseph and the return of Draymond Green.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast