Report: Warriors showing interest in free agent Blake Griffin

The Warriors reportedly are interested in adding a veteran big man to their 2023-24 roster.

Golden State is one of several teams with its eye on free agent forward Blake Griffin, HoopsWire's Sam Amico reported Wednesday.

Along with the Warriors, Amico added that the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics also are believed to have interest in Griffin.

Blake Griffin is drawing interest from the Warriors, Clippers, Celtics and 76ers, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/BeqXAk4snU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

The 34-year-old last played with the Celtics in 2022-23, averaging career lows of 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.9 minutes played across 41 games.

While his numbers significantly decreased last season, he's a career 19-8-4 player who's shot nearly 50 percent over the course of his 14-year NBA career. During his first seven seasons with the Clippers, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009, Griffin averaged 21.5 points on 51.8-percent shooting, along with 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.2 minutes.

Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the midst of the 2017-2018 season and spent the next three seasons before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 and then eventually landing in Boston for the 2022-23 season.

He might not be the same electric, above-the-rim sensation as he once was, but he'd provide Golden State with solid spot minutes off the bench throughout a long season.

