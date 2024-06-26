NBA mock draft: Who Warriors are projected to pick No. 52 overall

It's finally time for the 2024 NBA Draft, and the Warriors won't be on the clock until No. 52 overall in the second round.

Who will Golden State take on Day 2? General manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. have done their due diligence ahead of the draft, hosting a myriad of top-notch prospects for workouts ahead of the big night. While the Warriors have found success in the second round before, like last year with Trayce Jackson-Davis, a tough decision lies ahead on Thursday night.

Should the Warriors opt to keep their pick, rather than trade it away, here's who NBA experts project the team to draft:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Cam Spencer, G, UConn

"Spencer wasn’t great at the combine and got a little lost during the 5-on-5 scrimmages, but his body of work at UConn speaks for itself. He is an ultra competitor who can eventually be that glue guy on a team." - Krysten Peek

Spencer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, is regarded as one of the best outside shooters in his class -- which could be music to the Warriors' ears. He shot 44 percent from deep during his 2023-24 season at UConn, helping the Huskies secure their second of back-to-back NCAA championships. And if his name sounds familiar, it's because his older brother, Pat, signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in February.

Melvin Ajinça, SF, France

"The shooting improvement has made Ajinça into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player." - Kyle Boone

Ajinça made his professional debut in 2023-24 with Saint-Quentin BB in LNB Pro A, France’s top-tier league, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 24.5 minutes per contest. His size and frame (6-foot-8, 218 pounds) at just 19 years old set him apart from the pack, and he possesses the talent to be a solid rotation piece, or, at his ceiling, far more than a role player.

Keshad Johnson, PF, Arizona

Described by NBADraftNet.com as "one of the most athletic players in college basketball," the 6-foot-7 Johnson is an Oakland, Calif., native known for his explosive dunks and spectacular 3-pointers. After four seasons at SDSU, Johnson transferred to Arizona for the 2023-24 season and broke out, scoring in double figures during 24 of 36 games, including three games of 20-plus points.

Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor

Bridges enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023-24, averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game at Baylor. While his shot is noted as needing some work, the 23-year-old has the mechanics to potentially improve if he lands with the right team -- and right coaches. Bridges thrives on defense, and that's an area where Golden State is looking to improve.

Enrique Freeman, PF, Akron

"The biggest riser of the predraft process so far, Enrique Freeman turned his Portsmouth Invitational play into a G League Elite Camp invite, where he earned a call-up to the NBA combine. He wound up being one of the most productive players during scrimmages against projected second-round picks, impressing with his shooting range, post skill, finishing activity and rebounding. Scouts believe he got himself drafted in Chicago. A second-round team will be willing to bet on his versatility, production at Akron and the story of a former walk-on." - Jonathan Wasserman

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast