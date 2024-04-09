How Warriors made NBA history in important win over Lakers

The Warriors picked up a crucial 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night to close the gap in the Western Conference play-in standings, and they made NBA history along the way.

As a team, the Warriors shot 63.4 percent of their 3-point attempts (26 of 41), which is the highest single-game percentage for a team that took at least 40 shots from downtown, per ESPN Stats and Info via Kendra Andrews.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, @StatsWilliams the Warriors’ 63.4% 3-point shooting is the best 3-point field goal percentage in a game in NBA history. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 10, 2024

— with a minimum of 40 3-pointers attempted (which has happened 3,400 times) — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 10, 2024

The Warriors also are the first team in NBA history to make at least 25 3-pointers while shooting at least 60 percent.

Steph Curry made a team-high six 3-pointers, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each made five. Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski converted three each, while Gary Payton II made two. Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga added one apiece.

Historic night from beyond the arc☔️ pic.twitter.com/nsTvNL2Ozb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2024

Led by Andrew Wiggins' three blocks, the Warriors finished with 12 total rejections, becoming the first NBA team to finish a game with at least 10 blocks and 25 made 3-pointers.

The victory pulls the Warriors (44-35) within half a game of the Lakers (45-35) for the Western Conference's No. 9 seed and within one full game of the Sacramento Kings (45-34) for the No. 8 seed.

The Warriors peaking at the right time, and they rode a historically hot hand from 3-point range to an important win Tuesday night.

