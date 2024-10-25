NBA changes Warriors-Blazers final score after admitting error

Well, this doesn’t happen every day.

The NBA admitted Thursday that it had made a mistake during the Warriors’ big season-opening win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center.

The error came with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter when Golden State guard De'Anthony Melton was at the free-throw line. He made one of two free throws, but he and the Warriors didn’t receive credit for one.

Golden State led 91-67 when Melton first attempted his free throws, ultimately winning 139-104. As the league said, the game has been updated to reflect a correct 140-104 score, and Melton’s Warriors debut stat line now includes all 11 of his points.

The Dubs will take the extra point, but they didn’t need it.

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and wing Buddy Hield poured in 22 points off the bench, shooting 5 of 7 on 3-pointers in his Golden State debut. The mix of forwards -- Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins, and Moses Moody -- and Melton finished as double-digit scorers, too.

But Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski encapsulated the game with a game-high plus-35 plus-minus without scoring -- Golden State was cruising.

It was the Warriors’ fourth time scoring 140-plus in a season-opener in franchise history. Updated score or not, the Trail Blazers also allowed the most points in an opener in their franchise history.

