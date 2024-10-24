Kerr forced to break customary NBA tradition due to Warriors' depth

PORTLAND, Ore. – One impressive win against a rebuilding team, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is threatening to break one of the NBA's oldest rules.

In a league where it’s customary to play no more than 10 players in a rotation, Kerr says he’s ready to play 13.

Maybe 14, for that’s how many Warriors took the court Tuesday night in a 139-104 throttling of the Portland Trail Blazers on Moda Center.

“We’re going to do it,” Kerr said. “I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re going to do it. It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody, but we just have to trust that from one night to the next, we’re going to find guys and combinations that really work. And the guys have to understand that some night it’s their night, and some nights it’s not.”

This decision was made Monday, Kerr said, three days after he told Lindy Waters (the 13th man) and Gui Santos (14th) they were not in the rotation.

“Two days ago, I was thinking maybe I’ll play 10 and just have to tell two of these guys they’re going to sit,” Kerr said. “I couldn’t justify that because they’ve all played really well in camp.”

Is this crazy? Yes. Far outside the norm.

Is it stupid? No.

Until the Warriors are in a position to make a seismic trade, and if team brotherhood stays healthy, that has a chance to work. Al Attles played 13 guys, and needed them all, as the Warriors pulled off one of the biggest NBA Finals upsets ever. Kerr played as many 12 in his first season – which also ended with a victory in the Finals.

“There were times when we played 11,” Kerr said. “That’s tricky. But never 12. We’re going to try to do it.”

To a man, those on the roster are ready to roll with this novel idea. They are warm to the idea of the concept where “everybody gets to eat” because it promotes a healthy environment.

“Our energy has been great from Day 1 of training camp," Stephen Curry said. “It’s a beautiful locker room, with guys are happy to be here and happy to play the way that we do. They understand everybody is going to get an opportunity. Coach has done a pretty good job of explaining the situation we’re in, in a positive way.

“But you have to have a commitment. No agendas. No egos. Well, healthy egos. When you’re out there, you know you’re supposed to be out there. But if it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. I haven’t seen any red flags with that.”

Kerr’s opening night lineup – Andrew Wiggins and Curry in the backcourt, with Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis up front – clearly needs more time to bond. Drowsy at the start, they were awakened by the welcome ruckus caused by the high-energy work of the bench.

A bench that behind Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski, along with Curry, led Golden State to victory against Portland and is suited to be used early and often.

“We had a lot of guys come off the bench and play with great energy,” Kerr said. “That’s the strength of our team, the depth and the ability to play a lot of different ways with different people. The only way it works is if everybody buys into it. And the guys have done that.”

The Warriors outscored Portland 86-51 in the second and third quarters combined, with the 12 players during that span all finishing with strong plus-minus numbers.

"I think we got the deepest team in the league."



Then, too, this was against the Trail Blazers, projected to finish in or near the cellar of the Western Conference.

“You’ve got to assume there’s going to be some tougher nights when it’s not going your way and you’ve got to push through,” Curry said. “We can, hopefully, overwhelm teams with that depth and that pace. But you have to assume there will be games where me and Draymond will be pushing 30-plus as we try to find the right combinations.”

With 81 games remaining, there is plenty of time to adjust. Kerr had one plan over the weekend and ditched it Monday. Things could change as soon as Friday night in Utah.

The mere fact that Kerr is prepared to ride this program is unique. Innovative, according to Kevon Looney. And if wins begin piling up and all remains peaceful within the walls, there would be no reason dump it.

