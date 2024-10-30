Trending
Buddy Hield

Warriors inch closer to NBA history with 3-point barrage vs. Pelicans

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors are on the brink of making NBA history.

With 21 made 3-pointers in the 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Chase Center, Golden State now is second in league history with 64 games of 20 or more triples made as a franchise.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors already have accomplished this feat in three of their four games this season after doing so only eight times last year.

Buddy Hield (7), Moses Moody (5), Lindy Waters (3), Brandin Podziemski (3), Draymond Green (1), Jonathan Kuminga (1) and Gary Payton II (1) all knocked down 3-pointers in the game.

The Warriors as a team were 21 of 46 (46 percent) on shots beyond the arc on Tuesday night and are shooting 40.1 percent overall as a team through four games this season.

It shouldn't be long before they tie and eventually pass the Houston Rockets for the most 20-plus 3-point games in NBA history.

Golden State Warriors

Lindy Waters 7 hours ago

Threatened Warriors follow winning blueprint, fight way to victory

Lindy Waters 15 hours ago

Waters seizes opportunity, catapults Warriors to win vs. Pelicans

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Buddy Hield
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us