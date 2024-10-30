Warriors inch closer to NBA history with 3-point barrage vs. Pelicans

The Warriors are on the brink of making NBA history.

With 21 made 3-pointers in the 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Chase Center, Golden State now is second in league history with 64 games of 20 or more triples made as a franchise.

The Warriors recorded their 64th game with 20+ threes, which is one behind Houston for the most by any franchise.



🔗 https://t.co/bG9oZgpvzi pic.twitter.com/GA20mG272v — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 30, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors already have accomplished this feat in three of their four games this season after doing so only eight times last year.

Buddy Hield (7), Moses Moody (5), Lindy Waters (3), Brandin Podziemski (3), Draymond Green (1), Jonathan Kuminga (1) and Gary Payton II (1) all knocked down 3-pointers in the game.

The Warriors as a team were 21 of 46 (46 percent) on shots beyond the arc on Tuesday night and are shooting 40.1 percent overall as a team through four games this season.

It shouldn't be long before they tie and eventually pass the Houston Rockets for the most 20-plus 3-point games in NBA history.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast