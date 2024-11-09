Moody reveals how he still bonds with Klay after Warriors breakup

Moses Moody continues to have a close relationship with his former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, which includes some spirited chess competition.

The Golden State guard explained that Thompson is a purely authentic and real person when recalling their chess matchups on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show."

“Klay’s really just a real dude,” Moody told Green and Baron Davis. “He doesn’t have an ulterior motive for anything he does. He would let you on the boat because he wanted to hang out with you for a while, not because of any other reason. We’re still playing chess all the time, it’s just an authentic relationship with an authentic dude.”

Green then asked if Moody still played chess with Thompson and who has been winning recently.

“I’ve been hot lately,” Moody explained to Davis and Green. “I got him like three or four games in a row. Before that, I was talking to you, and he was getting off on me like five games in a row. So I just started fighting back.”

Thompson and Moody developed a close friendship during their three seasons together in Golden State.

After contract negotiations fell through with the Warriors, Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency this past offseason. Thompson's exit has worked out for the Warriors so far, who have jumped out to a 7-2 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

With the Mavericks coming to Chase Center next Tuesday for the first time this season, expect plenty of deep emotions. And don’t be surprised if you see Moody and Thompson lighting up the chessboard off the court, either.

