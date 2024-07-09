What Luka texted Klay after Splash Bro joined Mavericks

Former Warriors star Klay Thompson will go from one special talent to another with his move to the Dallas Mavericks.

After 13 years playing alongside Steph Curry with Golden State, Thompson now joins Luka Dončić in the Lone Star State -- and the new teammates couldn't be happier about the pairing.

"[Dončić] texted me saying how excited he is, and I relayed the same message back and I think there's definitely a mutual respect there," Thompson told reporters Tuesday during his introductory Mavericks press conference. "I mean, I remember seeing him at the end of the West finals in 2022 and I told him how much I loved his game and how he really elevates his teammates, and the sky's the limit for his ability.

"And I think that resonated well with him and he was real gracious in defeat, and I just appreciate someone who is not afraid of the moment and competes to the end and Luka fits that bill. So, I think we'll be able to bring the best out of each other. I really do."

Dončić, Kyrie Irving and Co. fell just short of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2024 NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. Now, Thompson hopes he's the missing piece Dallas needs to win a championship after seeking a fresh start alongside the Slovenian superstar.

Thompson and Dončić both are five-time NBA All-Stars, though one guard will seek a fifth ring as a new member of the Mavericks this coming season while the other seeks his first in his seventh season with Dallas. After years of competing against each other, the two now share a common goal.

And while it certainly will be odd for Dub Nation to watch Thompson on the court with someone other than Curry, it's clear the ex-Warrior has found another mutually respectful friendship on the Mavs in Dončić.

