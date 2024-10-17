Why Lou Williams believes Steph could be motivated by GM survey snub

Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry might have been gifted the perfect bulletin board material going into the 2024-25 NBA season.

On Oct. 8, the league’s general manager survey was released, and results showed that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is the game’s top point guard.

On Tuesday’s episode of FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back,” Lou Williams explained to co-hosts Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle why Curry might have a fire lit under him.

“Father time is undefeated, and that’s OK,” Williams said. “That’s a testament to where the game is and where it’s going. You got guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, you got guys like Ja Morant and you got guys like Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić, that, you know, they’ve done a great job at dethroning [Curry].

“For a decade, [Curry] has been considered the best player. … I don’t see anything wrong with this (GM survey). If anything, this is going to light a fire up under Steph. But I think it’s consistent, and I think it’s fair.”

Williams pointed out that Curry undisputedly has been the NBA’s best point guard for a decade and has the championships, All-Star nods and pending Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction to show for it. The retired sixth man also highlighted how the league’s young stars are just entering their primes, which is something Curry, 36, can’t control and shouldn’t fight.

Sure, the survey results are debatable. But Curry doesn’t need any surveys in his 16th NBA season to explain why he is or isn’t the best.

Parsons agrees.

“Fine,” Parsons said after Williams’ take. “[Curry’s] not the best point guard in the NBA this year. He’s the best point guard of all time. Does it really matter?”

Exactly.

GMs can say all they want and vote as they please. But instead of voting against Curry, they should try to emulate his dynastic success with Golden State.

