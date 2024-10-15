What LeBron said when asked if he, Steph will be teammates again

NBA superstar LeBron James shared an interesting response when asked if he would ever team up with Steph Curry again.

Speaking to the media after a Los Angeles Lakers practice Monday, James discussed his time with Curry on Team USA at the Paris Olympics and whether he’d ever be teammates with him again ... in the NBA.

“I have no idea,” James told reporters (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After many years as rivals in the NBA, Curry and James got to be on the same team for the first time while helping their country capture the gold medal over the summer. This experience was not lost on James, who enjoyed his Olympic experience with Curry.

“It was everything and more,” James said. “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere. That's what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I'll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”

This was not the first time that the idea of pairing the two superstars has been discussed, with the Warriors inquiring about the availability of trading for James last season. While James and his agent Rich Paul have repeatedly shot down the idea of James moving north to San Francisco, it’s clear that his admiration for Curry and Golden State runs deep.

So far, Los Angeles has acquiesced to everything James has requested, including selecting his son in the 2024 NBA Draft for the first father-son pairing in NBA history. Still, the idea of pairing Curry and James will persist given their mutual admiration and the uneven performances of the Lakers of the past few seasons.

For now, Warriors fans still can dream of James and Curry ripping through opposing defenses on the Chase Center floor.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast