Lacob confident Thompson, Kerr Warriors contracts will get done

Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr began the 2023-24 NBA season Tuesday without contracts beyond this year, but Warriors CEO Joe Lacob isn't worried about either going anywhere.

Lacob joined Bonta Hill and Chris Mullin on "Warriors Pregame Live" ahead of the season-opener against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center and provided his perspective on the respective contract negotiations.

"We have had some discussions and look, these things have to take their course," Lacob said when asked about Thompson's situation. "He has a right to do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to go to free agency, that's his right. He's earned it. If he wants to be a Warrior for life, he's going to have that opportunity. We certainly want him to. I think he wants to be here. We want him to be here and we treat our people fairly. I think people just need to, as I said the other day on our radio show, they need to chill a little bit. Things will get done. Just give us some time. You don't just not see us get things done."

Joe Lacob shares where things currently stand in contract talks with Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/8SeOc0e3x5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Lacob's latest comments come a day after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" that Thompson and the Warriors were at a "dead point" in contract talks.

For what it's worth, Thompson's dad Mychal tweeted Monday that Klay isn't going anywhere and Lacob told Hill and Joe Shasky on 95.7 The Game last week that concerned fans need to "chill."

As for Kerr, who is entering his 10th NBA season as Warriors coach, Lacob is just as confident the two sides will agree to stay together.

"Same thing with Steve," Lacob told Hill and Mullin. "He was gone all summer. It's not like he was here to talk to him about it. We've had substantial negotiations with him. I think we're getting close. We'll see if they think we're getting close. But I really do. We want Steve here obviously longer, for a long period. He wants to be here. Same story. We're a family here. We love continuity in all aspects and so I think it's going to get done."

It's anybody's guess when potential contract extensions might be finalized, but Lacob seems sure both Thompson and Kerr will stay in the Bay Area for years to come.

