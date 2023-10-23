Mychal Thompson vows Klay will stay with Warriors amid contract rumors

Entering a contract year, Klay Thompson's future with the Warrior is unclear. But one person in the know strongly believes Thompson will stay in the Bay Area next year and beyond.

"Klay [ain't] goin nowhere," Mychal Thompson, Klay's dad, posted to social media Friday. "He's a Dub."

Klay ain goin nowhere…He’s a Dub… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) October 20, 2023

That post was in response to a Warriors fan asking the elder Thompson if Golden State had enough cap space to re-sign Klay.

Thompson, 33, is entering the final year of a five-year contract extension he signed in 2019. The Warriors don't have much wiggle room financially, as they are paying five players -- including Thompson -- over $22 million this season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning, citing league sources, that there is a "significant gap" between Thompson and the Warriors in terms of years and money in contract talks. Charania also reported the contract negotiations are "at a dead point" and all signs point to Thompson entering free agency for the first time next summer.

Golden State's front office, led by new general manager Mike Dunleavy, have vocalized their wish to make Thompson a Warrior for life. There's still plenty of work to be done in those contract talks, but one source close to Thompson -- his dad Mychal -- is confident a deal will get done eventually.

