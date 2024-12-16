Klay cherishes Steph matchup similar to Kobe, KD assignments

Klay Thompson cherishes guarding his former Warriors teammate, Steph Curry.

The ex-Splash Brother was asked after the Dallas Mavericks' 143-133 win over Golden State on Sunday at Chase Center how he felt guarding Curry as an opponent.

“It’s different, but I’m getting more accustomed to it,” Thompson said. “We guarded each other plenty of times in practices and scrimmages. You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. So, it’s cool, I get to say I guarded Steph. Like I guarded Kobe [Bryant] and [Kevin Durant], it’s just another story I get to tell.”

Klay Thompson: “You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. So it’s cool I get to say I guarded Steph. Like I guarded Kobe and KD, it’s just another story I get to tell.” 💯 pic.twitter.com/61kmEX3QJW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 16, 2024

Thompson and Curry changed the game of basketball with their incredible 3-point shooting during their 13 seasons together in Golden State. Together, they formed one of the greatest shooting backcourts in league history, leading the Warriors to four NBA Finals victories and six appearances.

After contract negotiations with the Warriors fell through, Thompson joined the Mavericks in NBA free agency this past offseason.

Thompson seemingly has found his shooting groove again with Dallas, scoring a season-high 29 points as the Mavericks' offense could not be contained in romping to the win.

Golden State still is trying to fill the shooting void left by the 34-year-old’s departure. While newcomers like Buddy Hield have had moments of brilliance, the Warriors have yet to figure out a reliable second-scoring option behind Curry. This lack of offense has plagued the team during a recent stretch of mediocre play.

Despite everything that has happened between the two parties, Thompson cherishes the moments when he gets to match up next to Curry.

