Hield eyeing Klay's, not Steph's, NBA 3-point record

Buddy Hield believes there is one Warriors 3-point record he can break.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” Hield was asked about Steph Curry’s otherworldly 3-point shooting and if he could break any of his records.

“If there’s one record I think [Curry] won’t break it’s the quickest 3-pointer, I have that,” Hield told Johnson. “If there’s one record I can try to get, it would be getting the most 3-pointers in a game.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Klay Thompson set the record for most made 3-pointers in a game when he hit 14 of them against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018. The impressive barrage of long-range bombs was nothing new for Thompson at the time, as Golden State was an offensive juggernaut.

Hield has made waves since coming to the Warriors in the offseason, adding a consistent long-range threat to the offense that had been missing at times last season. Through 19 games, the guard is averaging 3.4 3-pointers per game on 44.2-percent shooting from beyond the arc. His 15.3 points per game leads the Golden State bench.

While the team is amid a mini-slump, Hield and the Golden State newcomers have helped the Warriors race to a strong start.

Given his strong start to the NBA season, expect more long-range shots from Hield as he continues to gel with the Golden State offensive scheme. And on one particularly hot shooting night, he might challenge Thompson’s record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast