Klay reposts hilarious meme previewing Warriors-Mavs games

Klay Thompson’s stunning decision to leave the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks was emotional for himself, Golden State and nostalgic basketball fans everywhere.

But the 14-year NBA veteran is settling into his new digs. So much so, that Thompson took to social media to poke some light-hearted fun at two of his former longtime Warriors teammates while previewing their future matchups.

Thompson shared an Instagram post from @StoicArchives Saturday highlighting a scene from “You Got Served,” a 2004 dance movie.

In the scene, Thompson is supposed to be “Sonny,” a dancer who left his crew to join the rival. In the same clip, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are members of Thompson’s ex-crew and are having a dance-off with the Mavericks’ new big three -- Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić and Thompson.

Thompson, obviously finding the post pretty funny, added brief commentary.

“I’m crying!” Thompson wrote in his Instagram story post. “Sonny switched up quick!”

Sonny switched up quickly, indeed. He cost his former crew tons of money and revealed their dance moves.

One would hope Thompson will not do the NBA equivalent -- reveal Golden State’s entire playbook and cost his old Warriors teammates money.

He informed his longtime employer of his decision days in advance, even after the distant communication between the two sides, and he helped Golden State orchestrate a sign-and-trade to net back valuable assets.

The Warriors ultimately received two second-round NBA Draft picks and the financial flexibility to sign free-agent guard De'Anthony Melton in return.

Plus, Thompson’s departure helped get Golden State under the luxury tax, which long has been a point of emphasis for Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Seeing Thompson opposite Curry and Green in a social media parody is odd. Things will be even more weird when Golden State and Dallas meet during the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

If Thompson doesn’t go all “Sonny,” then the new Mavericks wing and the Warriors roster should remain on good terms.

