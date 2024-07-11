Mychal Thompson shares only regret from son Klay's Warriors tenure

Some NBA fans loved them.

Most fans hated them.

Regardless of where fans stood on the Kevin Durant-era Warriors, one thing was certain: that team was historically good.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Durant only stayed in Golden State for three seasons, but it's hard not to wonder what could have been had he remained a Warrior for longer. Count Klay Thompson's dad Mychal among that group.

During an interview Monday with 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs," Mychal revealed that his biggest remorse about his son's Warriors tenure was that the Durant era didn't last long enough.

"The only thing I regret about [Klay's] time in the Bay Area is that the Kevin Durant, Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green] and Klay era ended way too soon," Thompson said. "I wish that foursome could've stayed together for the rest of their careers and won five or six or seven championships if they could've stayed healthy."

"The only thing I regret about [Klay's] time in the Bay Area is that the Kevin Durant, Steph, Draymond & Klay era ended way too soon. I wish that foursome could've stayed together and won 5 or 6 or 7 championships."



- Klay's dad, Mychal (@champagnennuts), on @WillardAndDibs



🎧… pic.twitter.com/nnkviln0Z2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 8, 2024

Like many Warriors fans, Thompson hoped that his son could continue the Golden State dynasty until they retired together, "but obviously, that wasn't meant to be."

Still, Mychal otherwise has nothing but positive things to say about Klay's Warriors tenure.

"That's the only thing that I think of negatively when I think of the Bay Area," Thompson concluded.

So, despite the high-profile split between Thompson and Golden State, there really doesn't seem to be much bad blood on either side.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast