Why Draymond hasn't allowed himself to process Klay's Warriors exit

Dub Nation and the rest of the NBA world still are trying to process Klay Thompson's Warriors departure.

Even weeks later, Thompson hoisting a Dallas Mavericks jersey just doesn't look right.

But for others, it's easier not to process the breakup -- something Thompson's longtime Warriors teammate Draymond Green admitted to Sunday night in an interview with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during Golden State's NBA Summer League matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

"It's a classic tale of suppressing your emotions right now," Green said. "I haven't allowed myself to really process it. I don't want to. I feel like I'll face it when I have to face it. But nonetheless, I'm happy for Klay, happy he gets the opportunity to play basketball at a high level and getting back to feeling like Klay.

"So I'm looking forward to that and I think he's going to have a really big year, and he's going to show people he's still got a lot left in the tank."

Green, Thompson and Steph Curry spent the last 12 seasons together, igniting a cultural shift for Golden State Warriors basketball and stringing together a historic dynasty.

They unquestionably ran the league for years and won four NBA championships together. And now, it's all over.

While that reality is hard for Green to grasp, he can at the very least be reassured that Thompson is happy with his decision to join the defending Western Conference champs.

For now, though, Green will continue to enjoy his summer and offseason as best as he can. And when training camp and practices ramp up, maybe then it will hit him that the Warriors' Big Three is no more.

