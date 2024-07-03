Draymond shares son DJ's touching but comical reaction to Klay's exit

In the aftermath of Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency, it has been an emotional week for Dub Nation and Golden State players alike. Unfortunately, it doesn't stop there.

As he revealed on his podcast Tuesday, Draymond Green's son, DJ, was heartbroken by Thompson's Warriors exit, too.

Green began the story by explaining how his son came home from school Tuesday with a cardboard paper airplane that he had made. Thompson, of course, is known for making his own paper airplanes out of stat sheets during postgame press conferences.

"It had cutouts of me, Steph, Klay, and this person he drew -- which I assumed [was DJ]," Green continued.

However, unbeknownst to DJ, the Warriors' Big 3 on that airplane is a thing of the past.

"I was like, 'Oh, by the way, Klay's not going to be on our team no more," Green told his son. "He's like, 'What?' I'm like, 'He's going to Dallas with Luka [Dončić].'"

Of course, DJ wasn't thrilled with that news, leading to a hilarious, albeit heartbreaking replay to his dad.

"He's like, 'Why can't we get Luka?' " Green went on. "I'm like, 'Well, it doesn't work that way, and I'll need to teach you about the salary cap. Luka makes way too much money for us to get Luka.'

"[DJ] was just sitting there sad, like about to cry."

Same, little DJ, same.

But, on the bright side of things, at least the Warriors now have the heir apparent to Thompson's paper airplane legacy.

