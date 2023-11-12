Marc Stein can't see Klay leaving Warriors in NBA free agency

Klay Thompson didn't sign a Warriors contract extension before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and barring a rare in-season agreement, he will become a free agent in June.

While the idea of Thompson testing free agency is a worrisome thought to Warriors fans, NBC Sports Bay Area contributor Marc Stein can't see the five-time NBA All-Star leaving the only professional team has known, similar to Draymond Green situation this past summer.

"With Klay, it might be a little bit more complicated just because all the financial implications of a new contract in this new CBA, the Warriors are still trying to get a handle on that," Stein told Laura Britt and Chris Mullin on "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. "But I just can't picture him in another uniform and look, his father, former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, he said it best. He's not going anywhere. He's a dub. Those are Mychal Thompson's words and I think he's got a pretty good handle on the Klay Thompson beat."

Stein is referring to an Oct. 20 tweet from the elder Thompson in which he said "Klay [ain't] goin nowhere … He's a Dub …" in response to a fan asking if the Warriors had enough cap space to re-sign his son.

Stein also mentioned that the perception around NBA circles is that no one can envision Thompson playing elsewhere next season.

"[That's] one where you would really struggle when you talk to other front offices to try to find one that would predict Klay Thompson leaving Golden State and the Warriors just went through this last summer with Draymond Green and now with Draymond, there was, I think a sense this has come a sense outside from, from rival teams that maybe Draymond would have some wanderlust and some desire to see what it's like to play elsewhere," Stein told Britt and Mullin. "But Draymond himself multiple times forcefully said last season, 'I'm not going anywhere. I want to retire with the guys that I came in with.' Those negotiations ended up going very smoothly. And you saw Draymond Green sign a contract almost instantly."

While The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Oct. 23 that the Warriors and Thompson were at a "dead point" in contract negotiations, Golden State CEO Joe Lacob has remained steadfast in his belief that the two sides will come to an agreement on a new deal.

"We have had some discussions and look, these things have to take their course," Lacob said on "Warriors Pregame Live" on Oct. 24 when asked about Thompson's situation. "He has a right to do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to go to free agency, that's his right. He's earned it. If he wants to be a Warrior for life, he's going to have that opportunity. We certainly want him to. I think he wants to be here. We want him to be here and we treat our people fairly. I think people just need to, as I said the other day on our radio show, they need to chill a little bit. Things will get done. Just give us some time. You don't just not see us get things done."

Thompson has struggled to find a rhythm early in the season, averaging just 16.1 points per game entering Sunday's contest. Whether or not his contract situation is bothering him, only he knows.

But if everyone, from Stein to Mychal Thompson to Lacob, is correct, the 33-year-old sharpshooter won't be going anywhere next summer.

