Nurkić slams Draymond for using KD to diss Suns roster

The back-and-forth beef between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkić took a step further this week.

While appearing on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Monday, Green threw shade at the Suns center and used his former Warriors teammate, Kevin Durant, to further back up his take.

"Suns ain't got no big man," Green said while debating Charles Barkley. Ain't no big man on the Suns! KD is the Suns' big man."

Green's criticism of Phoenix's roster was a clear dig at Nurkić, who is the starting center for the Suns but recently was under fire for his underwhelming showing in their first-round playoff loss -- a four-game sweep -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And it didn't take long for Nurkić to clap back on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

I see that brother still needs help.

STILL 😢 ABOUT KD, he don’t like #drayover 🤣 https://t.co/FQVwD3UfXP — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) May 14, 2024

Of course, Nurkić's words stem from the aftermath of Green's indefinite suspension for striking the big man in the face during the Suns-Warriors' December clash during the 2023-24 NBA season.

"What's going on with him I don't know," Nurkić told reporters on Dec. 12. "That brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try and choke me. But at the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball. I'm just out there trying to play basketball and they're out there swinging. I think we saw that often. I hope whatever he got in his life it gets better."

It seemed the two briefly tried to make amends after -- but that was shortlived.

And the heated back-and-forth exchanges continue, even in each player's respective offseasons.

