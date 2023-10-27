Thompson savoring this Warriors season as contract situation persists 

One of the prominent storylines of the Warriors' 2023-24 season is the unresolved future of franchise icon Klay Thompson, who is not under contract beyond this season.

During Friday morning's shootaround in Sacramento, Thompson was asked about the status of his contract negotiations with the team, to which the All-Star guard confidently stated his focus remains on the basketball court.

"I'm focused on just the daily dedication it takes to do this job," Thompson said. "I'm not really worried about an extension right now, it will all play itself out.

"I just don't want to think about it; I don't like thinking about it."

Klay Thompson doesn’t have an extension deadline, but does seem like talks are tabled with the season here: “I’m focused on the daily dedication it takes to do this job. I’m not worried about an extension.” pic.twitter.com/bAFi5kkpSl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2023

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career with the Dubs, and was asked if he will be savoring this season more than usual due to the possibility that it is his last with the team.

The sharpshooting guard acknowledged that possibility while reflecting on his journey of being an irreplaceable fixture of a core that turned the Warriors from an NBA laughingstock into one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

"Oh yeah. You never know what's going to happen," Thompson said. "I'm going to savor this as much as I can, especially in this uniform. I was here before it was sweet. Before, it was four championships, [it was] 23 wins. I was here building the foundation. So, yeah, I'm going to savor it. Because everyone around the world thinks it's sweet when they look at Warriors, but it's not always been like this, so I'm going to savor the heck out of it."

Thompson is now in his 13th NBA season and turns 34 years old in February. Despite his age, he had one of the most productive seasons of his career last year, averaging 21.9 points per game while leading the NBA in 3-pointers.

After his significant contributions to four NBA championship teams, Thompson has long since solidified himself in the Pantheon of Warriors greats.

Whether or not Thompson continues to add to his legacy in Golden State beyond this season remains to be determined. Still, his focus on delivering the best version of himself in the present could not be more evident.

