Klay honored to play with all-time great CP3 on Warriors

Despite the storied rivalry between the Warriors and Chris Paul, Klay Thompson is excited to join forces with the veteran point guard.

Thompson joined NBA star Paul George on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," where he discussed teaming up with Paul and what the 18-year veteran will bring to the Warriors.

"We're lucky. That's one of the greatest players ever," Thompson said. "He's Top 75, he's elevated every franchise he ran the point for. And me as a shooter, I'm excited. I just know CP's going to put it right (at my chest) on the seams, he's going to set me up nice, I'm going to get a couple easy buckets every night. And he's a winner. I played against him so many times, just seeing how competitive he is, he'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want. With the Dubs, it can be [Andrew Wiggins] night one night, it can be Steph [Curry's] night, it can be mine, it can be [Jonathan Kuminga], Draymond can go and get you 20-10-10 and now to add another weapon like CP."

After the Warriors acquired Paul in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards on June 22, Thompson not only was eager to get to work with his new teammate, but to pick his brain and learn about Paul's experience playing with legends like Kobe Bryant, who Thompson grew up idolizing.

"He (Paul) texted me and we were just talking about getting in the gym, getting shots up, even getting on the golf course," Thompson recalled. "I'm like 'Nice I got someone on the team I can possibly beat in golf, finally.' Because playing with Andre [Iguodala] and Steph [Curry] is not fun half the time because they're hitting fairways and greens every hole.

"I'm just excited to pick his brain too. I was a fan, he was on the Dream Team, I want to see what that was like playing with Kobe, LeBron [James] and those guys and bringing USA basketball back to where it needed to be. To be able to play with someone like Chris is an honor."

Paul played on the gold-medal-winning 2012 United States men's basketball team that consisted of James, Bryant, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis among others.

Even though an NBA championship has eluded Paul throughout his career, there's no question the future Hall-of-Famer will add plenty of wisdom to a veteran-laden Warriors team.

