Warriors fans give Durant standing ovation before Chase Center return

At long last, Warriors fans had an opportunity to show their appreciation for Kevin Durant.

Prior to Golden State's 2023-24 NBA season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Chase Center, Durant had returned to the Bay Area multiple times and even played in a game at the arena without fans as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in March 2021, but had not played in front of the Warriors' home crowd since his departure from the organization after the crushing 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

It's all love for KD 💙 pic.twitter.com/bUUqA4FAli — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

KD x Joe Lacob pic.twitter.com/mwX8JSdyNI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Just prior to tipoff, the Warriors welcomed the two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP with a touching tribute video highlighting Durant's three seasons with the organization.

The Warriors’ tribute video for KD 🙌



pic.twitter.com/2qzkyLIeX8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Dub Nation greeted Durant with a standing ovation.

Warriors fans gave Kevin Durant a standing ovation during his tribute video before playing in front of fans for the first time at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/YKI2gnyEnT — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 25, 2023

Durant has cemented his place in Warriors franchise history and one day could have his No. 35 jersey retired in the Chase Center rafters.

While his Warriors tenure and subsequent departure were tumultuous at times, it's clear that Dub Nation appreciates Durant's contributions and never will forget his three seasons in the Bay.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast