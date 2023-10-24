Durant reflects on warm reception from Warriors fans in Bay Area return

The Warriors' 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Chase Center marked the first time Kevin Durant has played in front of fans in the Bay Area since Game 5 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals.

Before tip-off, Durant received a standing ovation from the crowd as the Warriors played a tribute video on the scoreboard highlighting his decorated stint with the team.

Following Phoenix's victory over the Dubs, Durant shared that the tribute video and warm reception from fans evoked some happy memories from his time on the Warriors.

"A lot of good moments in the video, was able to relive some of those memories real quick," Durant said. "But it was good to come in here and see it start off right with a W."

KD shares his reaction to the Warriors' tribute video and playing in front of fans at Chase Center for the first time pic.twitter.com/KFhsKpnsAD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Durant also was asked how he feels his relationship with Warriors fans has evolved since his departure in the summer of 2019, confidently declaring that he still feels the love from Dub Nation.

"It's always good to be recognized for the work you put in, so it was exciting to see people that I haven't seen in a while," Durant shared. "I feel like the fanbase here got nothing but love and respect for me as an individual. As a player and as a person, and that's all I can ask for."

Durant forever cemented his legacy as a Golden State great for his significant contributions to back-to-back championships, winning Finals MVP honors in 2017 and 2018.

The addition of Durant in the 2016 offseason turned the Warriors from an elite team into one of the greatest squads to ever step on an NBA court.

The Dubs won an astonishing 75 percent of the games that Durant played in, finishing 192-64 in the regular season and postseason during his three seasons in Golden State.

Durant had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his triumphant return to the Bay Area, recording a double-double to help the Suns send a powerful message to the rest of the league after this battle of Western Conference heavyweights.

