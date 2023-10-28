Jordan Poole attempts Curry shot, recreates unfortunate viral meme

Jordan Poole channeled his inner Steph Curry, but unfortunately for the Washington Wizards guard, it didn't go as planned.

The Wizards trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by one point with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter of Saturday's game at Capital One Arena when Poole received a pass in transition from teammate Tyus Jones before pulling up in the corner from 3-point range.

Once the ball left Poole's hands, the young guard turned around to face the Grizzlies' bench before the shot clanked off iron and into the hands of a Memphis player under the basket.

Jordan Poole turned around after shooting this corner three… and missed 😬pic.twitter.com/WR7a9fU8Ft — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

Poole has seen former Warriors teammate Steph Curry shoot his signature no-look 3-pointer many times over the years, but was unable to recreate the move himself.

Many on X, formerly known as Twitter, made the comparison to another iconic no-look shot. However, not one that Poole would be proud of. Back in 2014, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young attempted a no-look shot and began celebrating before the ball eventually spun in and out of the rim, creating one of the most iconic NBA memes.

Jordan Poole on the Wizards pic.twitter.com/p87CacDCHb — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 29, 2023

Poole finished Saturday's game with 27 points on 8-of-23 shooting from the field and 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

Despite the one unfortunate shot, Poole and the Wizards escaped with a 113-106 win over the Grizzlies.

