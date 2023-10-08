Kuminga learning from new Warriors mentors Chris Paul, Rudy Gay

Since entering the league as a 19-year-old rookie, Jonathan Kuminga has had quite the NBA experience.

The former first-round pick won an NBA championship in his first year in the league while learning from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala along the way. In Year 2, his relationship with the vets -- specifically Iguodala -- strengthened as the 39-year-old took Kuminga under his wing and mentored the young forward.

With Iguodala's career likely over, Kuminga reflected on his relationship with the four-time champion and said he is looking forward to building a similar connection with Golden State's newest veterans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

"My first two years with Andre were great," Kuminga told reporters after the Warriors' preseason win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. "I took him as my bigger brother. We always talk, no matter when. We still talk every day. He's still giving me knowledge, still telling me what I need to do every day to get better. Like you said, we got Rudy Gay now and we got [Chris Paul]. Those two people always come talk to me every single day.

"I'm trying to create that relationship that can stay forever and throughout my career, I want them to be there every single day helping me. And so far, I've been having Rudy and CP talking to me, that I need to do this, this is what I need to do to get better, and I feel like it's been working. They've been around this league for, CP for 19 years and Rudy, it's his 18th year, so just gaining knowledge from those guys every single day is helping me."

As Andre Iguodala did in the past, veterans Chris Paul and Rudy Gay have taken Jonathan Kuminga under their wings this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MK3FmP1UV3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 8, 2023

Kuminga had a rocky 2022-23 season after seeing the bench much more than the floor.

But he listened to Warriors coach Steve Kerr's plea and put in the work this offseason ahead of what's expected to be a big junior season for the 21-year-old.

And with the mentorship of Paul and Gay, alongside the Warriors' Big Three, Kuminga certainly is in good company.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast