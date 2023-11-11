Lacob: Warriors hosting 2025 All-Star Game special for Bay Area

Chase Center officially is the home of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and Warriors owner Joe Lacob could not be more excited.

Golden State was awarded the midseason showcase for the first time since the 2000 All-Star Game was held at The Arena in Oakland, the Warriors' former home before moving across the Bay for the 2019-2020 season.

Lacob joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill and Chris Mullin on "Warriors Pregame Live" prior to Golden State's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Chase Center and discussed how important the honor is for the organization, the city and the Bay Area.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Joe Lacob discussed Chase Center being named the host of the 2025 All-Star Game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/artty3vcoZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

"That is something if you have a new building you want to be able to show it off," Lacob said. "And for this city to be able to host an event like this along with, of course in the same time period, a Super Bowl and a World Cup. It's going to be an amazing mid-decade for the area. So we're very excited about it, we're ready for it and we think the building will show really well and everyone will be very excited to have the event here."

As Lacob referenced, the Bay Area not only will be home to the All-Star Game in 2025 but also the FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026.

With three of the world's premiere leagues hosting events in the Bay Area over the next few years, there should be no shortage of excitement for local sports fans.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast