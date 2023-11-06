Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center

The NBA’s annual showcase will be arriving in San Francisco in the near future.

The league announced Monday that the Warriors will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

It will be the second time in franchise history the Warriors have held the event at their home arena, as the 2000 All-Star Game was played at The Arena in Oakland. There wasn’t a Warriors player voted to the All-Star Game that year but Antawn Jamison represented the organization in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The 2025 event will be the first time All-Star Weekend will take place in California since the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers hosted in 2018 at STAPLES Center.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were slated to host in 2021 before the league adjusted its plans due to COVID-19.

The league announced last month that the All-Star Game is reverting back to its classic format: Stars from the Eastern Conference will battle the Western Conference in four 12-minute quarters with traditional scoring. That format likely will carry into the 2025 event in San Francisco.

The Warriors have sent at least one player to the All-Star Game in three straight seasons and nine of the last 10 years, the only exception being 2019-20 when Steph Curry missed all but five games and Golden State won 15 contests.

