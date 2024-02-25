How Warriors coach Kerr was involved in Commanders hiring Quinn

Longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr endorsed Dan Quinn for the Commanders’ vacant head coach position before Washington offered him the job.

ESPN's John Keim detailed Kerr's connection to Quinn and the Commanders three weeks after Washington made the big-time partnership official (h/t Bleacher Report).

"Aiding Quinn's case were a flood of endorsements received on his behalf, including from Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who had fired Quinn in 2020," Keim wrote.

"... [Kerr] and Quinn had struck up a friendship over the years; their agents work for the same company. Kerr texted [Bob] Myers: 'He's your guy; you've got to hire him.' "

The two coaches bonded through their agents, who work for Priority Sports.

Kerr wasn’t the only NBA representative involved in Quinn’s hiring process. Golden State’s coach shared the connection with Josh Harris, owner of the Commanders and Philadelphia 76ers, and Commanders advisor Myers, former Warriors general manager from 2012-2023.

Myers won four NBA championships with Kerr after hiring him in 2014. The Commanders’ executive resigned from his role with Golden State in 2023.

Quinn’s hiring process in Washington bore a heavy Bay Area presence.

The Commanders recently poached Adam Peters as their new general manager after he spent seven seasons in the San Francisco 49ers’ front office as assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel.

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman also was in Quinn’s corner. Quinn acted as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator behind Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense that cruised past the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII 2014.

