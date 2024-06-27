Four bold-ish Warriors predictions during frantic free agency

The start of NBA free agency is right around the corner, and if history is any indicator, the basketball world is about to combust.

Will the Warriors partake in the fun?

Golden State enters the 2024 offseason with plenty of questions it needs to answer, particularly about franchise legend Klay Thompson's future, how it plans to upgrade a roster riddled with aging veterans, where its young stars fit into the picture and how it plans to widdle down a payroll that has reached historic heights in recent years.

With the NBA's free-agent negotiating window set to open on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. PST, here are four bold-ish Warriors free-agency frenzy predictions.

A splash in the Bay

The Warriors are in desperate need of another star to pair alongside Steph Curry.

Regardless of what happens with Thompson, he's not that guy anymore. Jonathan Kuminga oozes potential and took a step toward stardom last season, but he still has room to grow. Andrew Wiggins can be a productive two-way player but is far too unreliable.

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, Utah's Lauri Markkanen, Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Miami's Jimmy Butler, Chicago's Zach LaVine, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram and Atlanta's Dejounte Murray are some of the names that could be available on the trade market.

Golden State simply cannot trot out the same middling roster as it has the past two seasons. It needs to do something big.

Which is why general manager Mike Dunleavy will trade for a star, perhaps one mentioned above, that propels the Warriors closer to championship contention.

Homegrown staple departs

The end of an era is upon us.

For the first time since 2015, the Warriors' homegrown core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will be broken up.

Curry and Green aren't going anywhere, but there's a realistic chance either -- or both -- Thompson and Looney are not on the team next season.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent when the clock strikes 3 p.m. PT on Sunday and the two sides reportedly remain far apart in contract negotiations. The Warriors recently guaranteed Looney's $8 million contract for next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him included in a trade package.

Whether it's via free agency or a trade, at least one of the two will be gone.

Two-timelines no more

If the Warriors go all-in on one more title run, it likely signals the end of the quasi "two-timeline" approach.

A trade for any of the star players listed above will cost a lot, potentially multiple pieces of Golden State's young core that includes Kuminga, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and potentially multiple first-round NBA draft picks.

The Warriors have tried toeing the line between competing for another championship with their dynastic core still together while simultaneously adding pieces for the future. They've done an OK job, but this offseason presents an interesting crossroads.

Go all-in and "empty the farm" to chase another ring, or continue slowly building toward a potentially mediocre future?

Which way, Western man?

Draymond's big move

Draymond Green almost certainly will have a career in media immediately after his NBA career ends.

Between his "Draymond Green Show" podcast and his appearances on TNT's "Inside the NBA" panel throughout the playoffs, the Warriors forward continues to build his "New Media" persona off the court.

Which is why, just for fun, let's predict he will expand his media reach this offseason by starting another podcast or show.

New Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Reddick told reporters at his introductory press conference this week that he will not continue either of his two podcasts -- one of which he co-hosts with Lakers star LeBron James.

Might Draymond step in as the new co-host of "Mind The Game" with his close, personal friend?

