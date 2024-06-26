Lowe believes Warriors 'emotionally prepared' to move on from Klay

Tensions are rising between Klay Thompson and the Warriors with NBA free agency on the horizon.

While both sides understand by now this is all part of the business, there remains an emotional aspect that potentially could play a factor in the looming decision.

Those emotions appear evident to ESPN's Zach Lowe, who believes both parties are bracing to part ways.

"It sounds like they're emotionally prepared for the possibility," Lowe said Wednesday morning on "Get Up." "And I think there's some hurt feelings on both sides that need to be mended for this reunion to take place. We're going to know a lot on Friday. June 20, there's a deadline for Chris Paul's contract to be guaranteed for $30 million or for the Warriors to essentially waive him. In between now and then, the Warriors can work to find trades for Chris Paul that bring back somebody who can help their team. If they bring in another high-price player, it just becomes financially very difficult to keep this whole team together.

"They don't want to pay this gigantic tax bill for a team that struggles just to make the playoffs. And Klay, everybody needs shooting, he can fit anywhere. It's just a matter of who has the money and the means to go get him and give him what he wants. I look at [the] Denver [Nuggets] for instance. If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves Denver, is that a fit for Klay Thompson? What's his priority? Is it money? Winning? Going back to Golden State?"

As of now, Thompson and the Warriors have yet to agree on a contract extension and the five-time NBA All-Star is set to hit the open market Sunday night.

Several reports indicate Thompson is seeking at least a three-year deal, which the Warriors reportedly have yet to offer. Golden State reportedly offered the sharpshooter a two-year contract before free agency, but it appears Thompson will test the waters with other teams.

Thompson was drafted by Golden State in 2011 and has spent his entire career in the Bay, helping the Warriors win four NBA titles alongside the dynastic trio of himself, Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

The emotions of it all are understandable, but nothing lasts forever.

"Romantically, my romantic soul wants these three dudes to play together forever," Lowe said. "We don't always get what we want."

