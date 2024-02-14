What Draymond told KD in intense Warriors-Suns ending

Draymond Green had some strong words for former teammate Kevin Durant at the tail end of the Warriors’ dicey win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

In their first meeting since the well-documented December altercation, Green and Nurkić picked things up where they left off, clashing up and down the court at Chase Center.

And as the buzzer signaled the end of the game, Green had words — and some energy – for Durant as well.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “The Draymond Green Show,” the Warriors forward clarified the motives behind his tense engagement with the Phoenix duo, who both have history with Green, a player who has unraveled during his notable and historic NBA career.

“Him [Nurkić] and Kevin questioned my character before,” Green said. “As if you question somebody’s character in a basketball game as if it’s not real life. As if that doesn’t affect people’s pockets. Like, I think all of it was cowardly.

“If you want my honest opinion, yeah I did what I did. I take my stuff on the chin. We spoke about that. I Still stand on that. I meant every word I said about it. But if you want to know the truth about that, I think all of it was cowardly.

“You start going, questioning somebody's character in front of the whole world? That’s wack. So, I think they’re all wack. Both of them, if you want my honest opinion. But, that is that.”

As for what Green had to say to Durant, whom he shared a locker room with for three seasons and won two NBA titles alongside, there was no holding back for the four-time NBA champion, despite it coming at a costly price in the past.

“Everyone was questioning what I said to KD at the end of the game,” Green added. “‘This is me. It’s me.’ I’m not going to share the other word that I said because, you know, that’s a spur-of-the-moment type of thing.

“You’re in a game and words come up. But this is me. I do this. [I’ve] been doing this. Going to keep doing this. Which is the same thing that I said in that Clippers game years ago. [I’ve] been winning championships.

“[I’ve] been doing this. [I’m] going to keep doing this when you leave here. I didn’t lie, got fined a whole game check which is like $160,000 for saying that.”

Justified or not, Green continued to explain how the internal build-up caused by the situation had enabled him to act in the way he did.

Although moving forward, Green has made it clear he would prefer if Durant gives him a phone call to share his indifferences.

“Fast forward, it wasn’t a lie,” Green added. “But, that’s what I said. And all of that was a little brewed-up, little built-up tension because, again, you go question somebody’s character.

“You got my phone number. If you thought I hoped I would get the help that I need, you got my phone number. Hit me and say that.

“So like I said, I thought it was all cowardly and that’s where those emotions came from. I’m a four-time NBA champion, no regular-season game gets me that hyped to win a regular season game, but it’s a little added attention there because guys want to go question character and then, like I said, to top it all off, the little guy goes and questions character just because you got destroyed?”

