Why Green's indefinite suspension is best move for him, Warriors

The decision to impose an indefinite suspension on Draymond Green is, in every conceivable way, the right choice for all parties. The only choice, really, considering how far the firebrand forward has strayed from basketball.

The Warriors agree. The NBA agrees. Green’s agent, Rich Paul, agrees.

What’s appreciably more important is that, according to general manager Mike Dunleavy, Draymond also agrees.

“We worked with the league, his representation and Draymond, just to talk through and figure out,” Dunleavy told reporters Thursday morning in Los Angeles. “I think it’s the right solution right now for everybody.”

As it should. A one-game suspension, during the 2016 NBA Finals, did not alter Draymond’s behavior. Another one-game suspension, in the 2023 playoffs, has not made the desired impact. A five-game suspension last month, hoping to send a severe message, did not prevent Green from swinging on an opponent precisely two weeks after his return.

Perhaps everyone, including Draymond, finally is reacting to what has unfolded before the rest of the world. One of the best basketball players of his generation is unraveling at such an alarming rate that is abundantly clear the best hope for recovery is not a defined length of suspension but some form of counseling.

“Obviously, (everyone) wants definite answers and length and all that stuff,” Dunleavy said. “But what’s best for us and for Draymond and everybody is that we help him with the appropriate amount of assistance. And then we judge and base it on his comeback, dependent on when the right time is.

“Indefinite truly means indefinitely.”

Might be two weeks. Might be two months. Might be the rest of the season. And it’s highly insensitive to frame Green’s plight in the context of what availability means for the Warriors’ chance of making a deep playoff run. That line of thought is how they are where they are, with a 10-13 record and Draymond only four months into a contract that will run until at least the summer of 2026.

The more urgent and important matter is this: What about Draymond?

After all the fines and suspensions, all the meetings with his teammates and Golden State’s front office – and all the apologies and vows to be better – his propensity for confrontation, even physical violence, is escalating.

In the past 14 months, Green has punched teammate Jordan Poole, dropped his foot onto the chest of Domantas Sabonis, verbally tried to engage Anthony Edwards, shoved Donovan Mitchell, wrapped his arm around the neck of Rudy Gobert and smacked the face of Jusuf Nurkić.

The tally during that span is 26 technical fouls, six ejections, more than $1.2 million in fines, three suspensions and fourth – the punch to Poole – that would have been understood if the Warriors and the NBA chose to impose.

When the Warriors offered the four-year contract (a player option in Year 4) worth $100 million, it affirmed their commitment to Draymond. Acutely aware of his history, everyone in the front office, on the coaching staff and in the locker room knew they’d have to tolerate the wicked of his personality to get the passion and expertise that has been such a part of their dynastic run.

That has not changed.

“We’re committed to him,” Dunleavy said. “He’s been here for a long time. He’s hung us some banners and he means so much to this organization. This is about turning this thing into a positive and getting better. If that happens, we’d feel really good.”

Truth is the Warriors have enabled much of Draymond’s behavior. Their naked pursuit of success has placed the priorities of the franchise over those of the individual. Even now, when Draymond’s focus should be his mental health – not practicing pick-and-roll defense – management is blurring that line.

Yes, Dunleavy said, Green will be around the team. This presumably comes with the blessing of the NBA.

“We think, for now, the healthiest thing is for him to be around,” the GM said. “It may not be every single day. But we’re not jettisoning the guy off somewhere.

He’ll be back when it’s the right time. That’s something we’ll all consider – the league, Draymond, us.”

The “right time” is the risky element. Who makes that decision? The Warriors? The NBA? Draymond?

Green’s heart is good, as are his principles, but his tendency for excessive emotion too often leads to rage. It’s worse than ever. That’s why he is in this predicament.

Anyone with an ounce of empathy must hope Draymond gets the necessary guidance to become a more poised player, a better teammate and a more respected competitor.

And, above all, a man who finally can keep his dark side from obscuring his bright light.

