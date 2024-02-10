Draymond, Nurkić exchange disses in first meeting since altercation

In their first meeting since their infamous December altercation, Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkić exchanged plenty of disses throughout the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Chase Center.
Early on in the first quarter, both players were seen getting very chippy with each other and exchanged words after a foul was called.
Later on, Green was called for his first technical foul since his return from his indefinite suspension -- which came after he struck Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12 -- for stomping his foot in frustration after a no-call on his layup.
To add even more fuel to the fire, Nurkić engaged in a “too-small” taunt after scoring a basket on Green moments later.
And in typical fashion, Green fired back with a “too-small” taunt of his own after scoring on Nurkić.
Clearly there still exists plenty of animosity between the two in what has been a highly-contentious back-and-forth game at the Chase Center.