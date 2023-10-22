Draymond Green cleared to practice as Warriors season opener looms

Draymond Green has taken another step toward possibly playing in the Warriors' first game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The forward continues to make "good progress" on the sprained left ankle he suffered ahead of training camp, the Warriors announced Sunday, and Green has been cleared to begin 5-on-5 practice.

While Green's status for Golden State's season opener against the Phoenix Suns remains questionable, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said last week that he wouldn't put his veteran defender back out on the court if he hadn't participated in any 5-on-5 practice work.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I wouldn't put him out there Tuesday night if he hasn't played any five-on-five."



Steve Kerr shares his plan for Draymond ahead of the Warriors' season opener pic.twitter.com/OHu0Yl6O1p — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 17, 2023

With that hurdle now cleared, it remains to be seen whether or not Green will suit up on Tuesday at Chase Center -- but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

Actually, this is Draymond Green, ramping up. He definitely - definitely! - wants to be on the court Tuesday when the Suns face the Warriors at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/XwRPc6bUMc — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 22, 2023

Green sustained the injury by coming down on Jonathan Kuminga's foot while going up for a layup during an offseason pickup game at Chase Center. The Warriors initially said he would miss at least the first two preseason games, but he ultimately missed all five.

“I feel good,” Green said Oct. 2 at Warriors Media Day. “I feel like I'm improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I'm improving fast and it's good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast