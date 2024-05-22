Draymond has ‘zero interest' in coaching despite Lacob's offer

Steve Kerr has coached the Warriors over the past decade, leading the franchise to sustained success for the first time in roughly 40 years.

But when the clock runs out on Kerr's coaching capacity, Golden State will be tasked with finding a viable replacement to build upon the Warriors' legacy that dominated the NBA for so long.

One of those options is none other than Warriors forward and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, who said on the "Point Game Podcast" that he has had conversations with team owner Joe Lacob about the possibility of taking over for Kerr someday.

"I’m honored, man, with the conversations I’ve had with Joe Lacob over the years, and him saying to me like, ‘Yo when you’re done, I could see you one day coaching this team when Steve’s done, like I could see you working with this team. Like I would love to see that,' " Green said (h/t Clutch Points). "That means the world to me because that means the man that owns the organization that I play for, is watching me play basketball and saying, this guy can one day coach my team.

"Again, big business, these assets are not small man, like you’re going to trust somebody, that’s not small, that’s a big f--king deal."

While Green appreciates Lacob's trust in his prized possession, the 12-year veteran isn't interested in pursuing a coaching or front office career -- as of now.

The 34-year-old certainly still has plenty of gas in the tank of his playing career, and after the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs for just the third time in 12 seasons, he and the squad are hungrier than ever to focus solely on getting back to championship contention.

And when the time does come for him to hang the jersey for good, his first interest might be to catch up on all he missed while devoting so much of his life to the game of basketball.

“Now when I take a second step back when I look at whether it’s front office or whether it’s coaching, if I’m honest with you I have zero interest in either one of them right now,” he said. “The reason I don’t have any interest in either one of them is because I’ve been on a basketball schedule my entire life man, and the reality is, as special as it is, you miss so much.”

Never say never, though, and given how passionate Green is about the ins and outs of the game, it isn't hard to imagine the hoops guru to have a change of heart down the road.

