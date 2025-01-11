Draymond trolls Nurkić for suspension, scuffle with Marshall

The beef between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkić likely will run its course until the end of time.

Or at least until they both stop doing things that get them into trouble with the NBA.

Until that happens, they'll continue to chirp at and mock each other, just as Green did after Nurkić was slapped with a three-game suspension for a recent altercation with Naji Marshall during the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I did not quite understand, he just out of nowhere picked an argument and then swung," Green said on the latest "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" episode. "But I hope that brother got the help he needs.

"Man, it was just out of nowhere like something's wrong in life to just go back and swing like that. But then to get pushed on the ground, grabbing his face, I was really shocked."

“I hope that brother got the help he needs” 🙃 @money23green’s reaction to seeing Nurkic starting a fight with Naji Marshall pic.twitter.com/VwTwO2T39Z — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) January 11, 2025

The scuffle occurred when Nurkić was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford as the altercation quickly escalated. Nurkić confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head, and then Marshall responded with a punch.

P.J. Washington quickly shoved Nurkić to the ground before the teams were separated, and all three players involved were ejected from Dallas' eventual 98-89 win.

The NBA suspended Marshall for four games and Nurkić for three.

Of course, Green's comments are a mockery of what Nurkić said when they had a fight of their own back in 2023. When the Warriors and Suns played each other in December 2023, Green struck Nurkić in the face and was penalized with a 12-game suspension for repeated behavior.

After that drama-filled game, Nurkić's comments to reporters went viral and now backfired on the Suns big man.

"What's going on with him, I don't know," Nurkić said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try to choke me."

The two have gone back and forth since that very incident, with Green now having the last laugh.

"Nurkić, stop swinging on people," Green's co-host and former Warriors guard Baron Davis said. "You not like that."

Given the history of the feud, it's only a matter of time until Nurkić responds. And fans might not have to wait that long as the Warriors host the Suns on Jan. 31 at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast