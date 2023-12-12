Suns' Nurkic believes Draymond ‘needs help' after latest altercation

Draymond Green made waves for another on-court incident that led to his ejection in the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and subsequently was ejected in the third quarter after striking Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during an entanglement in front of the Phoenix bench.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Nurkić was asked about the incident and provided a short yet stern message to Green.

"What’s going on with him? I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help."



"What's going on with him I don't know," Nurkić said. "That brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try and choke me. But at the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball. I'm just out there trying to play basketball and they're out there swinging. I think we saw that often. I hope whatever he got in his life it gets better."

The ejection was Green's third of the season and comes almost a month after he received a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a headlock on Nov. 14.

After serving his previous five-game suspension, Green acknowledged he needs to have better control over his emotions and that he needs to be on the court with his teammates.

It remains to be seen what punishment the NBA will hand down, but it appears the Warriors could be without Green for an extended period of time.

