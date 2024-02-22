Why Draymond believes Warriors have ‘unlimited potential'

The Warriors' recent hot streak has been fueled by significant contributions from their younger players

That trend continued in Golden State's first game out of the All-Star break as the Warriors registered a 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Chase Center.

Following the win -- the Warriors sixth in their last seven games -- forward Draymond Green heaped praise on the play of the young core playing a major role in Golden State's midseason resurgence during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita.

"I think we're on a great trajectory," Green said. "You always hope that the young guys take a step in the right direction, and as we can see, Jonathan Kuminga [Brandin Podziemski], Moses [Moody], Trayce [Jackson-Davis].

"Those young guys, they've unlocked this team. So, I think the possibilities are endless, I think this team has an unlimited amount of potential, and we're trending in the right direction at the right time."

On his 24th birthday, Jackson-Davis provided a major spark off the bench, logging 17 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

Kuminga scored 12 points -- his 34th consecutive game scoring double-digits, putting his high-flying athleticism on full display with an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter.

Podziemski was 3 for 12 from the field, but found other ways to impact the game, recording a team-high nine rebounds.

Thursday's win improved the Warriors to 28-26 in the 2023-24 NBA season, giving them a 3.5 game lead over the Utah Jazz for the Western Conference's No. 10 seed -- the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

It also brought the Warriors within half a game of the Lakers for the No. 9 seed, with Golden State having three games in hand on Los Angeles.

